CHESAPEAKE, Va. — U.S. Reps. Bobby Scott (D-3rd) and Donald McEachin (D-4th) are hosting a town hall Thursday on access to affordable health care.

The town hall, at 6 p.m. at 662 Fernwood Farms Road, is open to residents in the 3rd and 4th congressional districts.

Residents can ask and comment on health care issues—and also hear about legislation House Democrats have passed in the first 200 days of the new Congress.

The town hall is free and open to the public.

