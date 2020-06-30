Resident heard blast before house fire started in Chesapeake

One person was home before the fire started. That resident said they heard "boom" before flames started spreading through the house.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Investigators are working to learn what started a fire in Chesapeake that left two people displaced.

Fire units were sent to the 300 block of Mapleshore Drive in the Fernwood Farms portion of the city just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The arrived minutes later to find flames and smoke billowing from the one-story home.

Firefighters searched the home for any people who might have been stuck inside. It took them about 45 minutes to put out the fire after they got to the scene.

One of the occupants said they heard a "boom" from the back of the home before the fire started. Both occupants who were displaced are making lodging arrangements with friends and family.