Retired sailor lifts hospital spirits through music

Retired Navy sailor Jonathan Moore is using his passion for music to soothe nerves and lift spirits at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Jonathan Moore is a retired Navy band member and plays piano at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.

Jonathan was hired by the medical center to perform in their lobby for patients, staff, and family members who might be visiting. He has been with the Medical Center for 15 years now and says his job “does not feel like work.”

Jonathan is under the title of a "Music Therapist" and believes that music can lift spirits and morale. He has a wide array of tunes he plays from jazz to pop and from classical to current.

Moore believes in playing to an all-age audience to try and touch all age groups.