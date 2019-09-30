VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Sunday morning, a woman was at the intersection of Shore Drive and Diamond Springs Road when she recorded a road rage incident.

Kari Williams said she was in the passenger seat of her mom’s car when she captured what happened.

"I was like, I'm not driving this time. I'm getting this on video, and someone has got to see this. Also, I think something should be done to the lady that did this,” Williams said.

Williams told 13News Now the white SUV she recorded followed a black car all the way up Shore Drive and that once the reached the intersection, the woman in the white car tried to box in the black car and hit at the windows.

"I saw the white SUV fly over to the black car in the turn lane, and she got right up next to him. It felt like forever because what I was witnessing was crazy,” explained Williams. She added that her 81-year-old grandmother was driving her young son in a green truck, right beside where the altercation took place.

"They were right next to them when the lady was arguing, and it was really scary because I didn't know what they were going to do, and I didn't want them to hit my grandmother's truck with my kid inside,” said Williams, who called the police.

"It's super dangerous because you're not only endangering yourself, but you're endangering everybody around you who are innocent people that have nothing to do with the situation,” said Williams.

AAA Tidewater spokeswoman Georjeane Blumling said that the incident is, in fact, road rage. Blumling gave advice on what to do in that type of situation.

"Don't engage them. If you can, get away from them. If you're concerned about your safety, it's important that if you're going to stop or pull off that you make sure you're in a public area or maybe drive to a police station or some place you feel safe, so that they can't get out and do any bodily harm,” said Blumling.

