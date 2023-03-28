x
Chesapeake

Senior alert issued for 83-year-old Chesapeake man

State police said Wilson suffers from cognitive impairment and that his disappearance poses a "credible threat to his health and safety."

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for a missing 83-year-old man out of Chesapeake Tuesday.

VSP said Paul Wilson was last seen at the Virginia Home for adults on Border Road at around 6:30 a.m. 

According to the Chesapeake Police Department, Wilson has dementia. State police said Wilson's disappearance poses a "credible threat to his health and safety."

Wilson was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans. He is 5'11" and 180 pounds.

Anyone who may have seen Wilson is asked to call the Chesapeake Police Department.

