CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake firefighters rescued seven family members from their burning home early Monday morning.

The fire began around 3:35 a.m. in the 1300 block of 21st Street in the South Norfolk neighborhood.

Firefighters used ground ladders to rescue the five adults and two children from the second floor.

No injuries have been reported and the Red Cross is assisting the family.

The cause is still under investigation.