Shoney’s in Chesapeake giving away free meals to hospitality workers who have lost their jobs

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Shoney's in Chesapeake is giving away free meals on Thursday to hospitality workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The free meals are available for pick up 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 721 N. Battlefield Boulevard.

The meal consists of a grilled hamburger with baked beans and potato salad.

So far, Shoney's has given away 1,261 free meals to hospitality workers.

"This is a time to step up and give back,” said Jennifer Ford, marketing director for Shoney’s in Chesapeake.

“We are all in this together through good times and tough times and we want to make sure we treat those impacted with a warm meal from Shoney’s. Shoney’s is the ultimate team player and wants to extend its best wishes for good health along with a great All-American meal served safely.”