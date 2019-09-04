CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A family of six was displaced after a fire caused significant damage to a house in Chesapeake.

Firefighters were called to the scene in the 800 block of Ashley Caroline Court in the Deep Creek section of the city at 6:23 p.m. Monday.

The firefighters arrived in six minutes and quickly put out the fire, which started in the kitchen.

The family was able to escape safely and quickly because they were alerted by smoke detectors.

The Red Cross is helping the family with lodging arrangements.

The Chesapeake Fire Department stresses the importance of working smoke detectors.