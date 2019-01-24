CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Rumors have been swirling on social media about women being attacked at Mount Pleasant Marketplace, and Chesapeake police are stopping the rumors.

The Chesapeake Police Department released a statement Thursday claiming that they have never received any reports about this happening. They said if there was a danger that they would alert the public.

Social media is a tool that can be used for good, or it can cause harm.

In Chesapeake police's statement they further explained the harmful impact of social media:

"Consider the irreversible destruction that can be done by posting erroneous, unverified, and incomplete information on social media about a reported crime in the community. The posting of unverified information, either intentionally or mistakenly, can cause fear, anxiety, panic, and chaos. It is like sounding an alarm which cannot be retracted."

The Chesapeake police are asking the public to get information from official police sources. Their department releases information to the public about crime, traffic conditions, Amber Alerts, etc. through 13News Now, on their official social media accounts, and NEXTDOOR.

If anyone believes a crime has been committed, Chesapeake police encourage them to report it immediately by either calling 911, if it is an immediate emergency or at the non-emergency number 382-6161.