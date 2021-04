Officials said South Military Highway at the Gilmerton Bridge will be closed for at least two hours due to a vehicle crash and downed power lines.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A vehicle crash happened Saturday morning causing damage in the area at the Gilmerton Bridge.

Chesapeake Public Works said in a tweet on Saturday, April 3 just after 10:30 a.m. that South Military Highway was closed to traffic in both directions.

There are also downed power lines in the area.

Officials said the road is expected to stay closed for at least two hours.