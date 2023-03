One person had minor injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Two people are out of their home after a fire in the South Norfolk area of Chesapeake on Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 1:40 p.m. in the 600 block of Mooney Road. Both adults inside the house got out. One had a minor injury and was treated on the scene by medics.

The Chesapeake Fire Department said the displaced residents are working with family to find a place to stay. The Red Cross was not needed.