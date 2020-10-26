South Norfolk Jordan Bridge celebrates birthday with cruise sweepstakes

For a month, every E-ZPass trip across the bridge between Chesapeake to Portsmouth earns drivers a chance to win a dinner cruise for two on the Spirit of Norfolk.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The area's tallest bridge is celebrating its eighth birthday, and as part of the celebration drivers, may be able to win a dinner cruise on the Spirit of Norfolk.

The South Norfolk Jordan Bridge is holding the Cruise for a Cruise Sweepstakes. From October 26 to November 26, each E-ZPass trip across the bridge earns drivers an entry into the sweepstakes. At the end of that time frame, five E-ZPass accounts will be chose randomly to receive a dinner for two package on the Spirit of Norfolk.

"Drivers can always steer around congestion, construction or bridge lifts when they choose the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge to cross the Elizabeth River," said General Manager Kevin Crum. "And this fall, we're rewarding drivers who choose reliability on their commute with the chance to win one of five Grand Prize packages. It's a fun way to engage our loyal drivers who have traveled with us for the past eight years and welcome new drivers while supporting another local business."

The South Norfolk Jordan Bridge is a two-lane, fixed span, high-rise toll bridge over the Southern Branch of the Elizabeth River. On the west side of the river, the bridge ties in to Elm Avenue and Victory Boulevard with direct access to Norfolk Naval Shipyard. On the east side, it connects to Poindexter Street and provides seamless access to I-464.