One dead, two hurt after boats collide near the Jordan Bridge

The crash between a tug boat and a small recreational boat happened Wednesday night on the Elizabeth River.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man and child are hurt and a third man is dead after two boats collided on the Elizabeth River on Wednesday night, officials say.

According to Virginia Marine Police, a tug boat and a small recreational vessel hit each other around 9:15 p.m. near the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge.

Authorities say an adult man was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man suffered minor injuries, and a child was taken to CHKD in serious condition.

Police are currently working to contact the dead man's next-of-kin.