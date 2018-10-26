CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — The South Norfolk Memorial Library in Chesapeake is closed Friday after an SUV hit the building, officials said.

Around 4:29 a.m., an SUV ran off the road and hit the library, Chesapeake PIO Leo Kosinski said.

The SUV went through the glass windows and stopped inside the building.

Kosinski said there were no injuries, and the incident is under investigation.

He said there are no charges against the driver. The driver, a man, was the only one in the SUV.

Due to a vehicle incident this morning, the South Norfolk Memorial Library will be closed today. Updates will be provided as details are finalized. All other Chesapeake Public Library branches will be open normal hours today. https://t.co/1SaaKsXCy7 pic.twitter.com/H2xvsIQLwD — City of Chesapeake (@AboutChesapeake) October 26, 2018

The library is closed while officials see if there is any structural damage.

The city said books may be returned to any Chesapeake Public Library branch.

