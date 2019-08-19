CHESAPEAKE, Va. — An overnight barricade situation has come to an end in Chesapeake.

Police arrested 57-year-old David Davis for felony eluding and a parole violation from Arizona.

This all began as a police pursuit on Saturday night. Officers tried pulling over Davis for a traffic violation, but he refused to stop and got away.

Then just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, officers spotted his vehicle at a residence in the 1100 block of Sunlight Drive. SWAT was called and a standoff ensued for several hours.

Davis surrendered peacefully around 3:30 a.m. and was taken into custody without incident.