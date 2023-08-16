State Police trooper stops for crash on I-64 in Chesapeake, is then involved in second crash

A trooper who had stopped for an accident on Interstate 64 in Chesapeake was then rear-ended as part of a second, chain-reaction crash.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Virginia State Police (VSP) trooper who had stopped for an accident on Interstate 64 in Chesapeake Wednesday morning was then rear-ended in a second chain reaction crash, State Police said.

VSP said it happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. on westbound I-64, west of Deep Creek. Investigators said a trooper saw a crash happen in front of him that involved a Nissan Altima and another vehicle.

Based on the trooper's video, VSP said he made a sudden stop for the crash but did not have a chance to turn on his emergency lights before his vehicle was hit from behind. Investigators said two vehicles had stopped behind the trooper, but a third vehicle, a Ford F-150 pickup truck, sideswiped one of them, causing a chain reaction crash. The vehicle directly behind the trooper pushed the trooper's car into the rear of the Nissan Altima that was involved in the original crash.

Shortly after that second crash, yet another car, a Nissan Sentra, then rear-ended the F-150.