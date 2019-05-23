CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Students in Chesapeake are working to make sure everyone gets their dream prom dress.

Students in the fashion class at Great Bridge High School have created a prom closet out of gently used dresses donated by local stores and the community. Senior Laura Batista said prom is a big night and everyone should feel special.

“You’ve been waiting for this all your life. Finding the perfect dress, it makes the night so much better because you feel so much more, just wow,” said Batista.

Since not every student is able to get a dress, Batista’s class works to make it possible. Any student in Chesapeake can go to Great Bridge High’s fashion closet and get fitted.

With prom season at its height, the team can always take in more dresses.

Junior Margaret Walker said she enjoys helping students find the perfect dress.

“They want a specific color, but it always turns out that they go with a different color. I think my favorite thing is the expression on their face shows that they’re really excited to start trying them on,” said Walker.

Renae Poarch teaches students in the class how to sew and fix clothing items in the class, and they use those skills to make the dresses perfect for every individual.

“We had some students who didn’t have a dress to go to the prom and I thought, 'wow, I hadn’t thought about that.' So, I taught them basic sewing skills and we do projects like up-cycling,” said Poarch.

At the end of the day, Poarch said the biggest lesson she wanted her students to learn was kindness.

“The world is bigger than just them. You can be kind, and you need to show kindness to everyone,” said Poarch.