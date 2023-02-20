No one hurt after fire breaks out in Chesapeake hotel's laundry room

The Chesapeake Fire Department said crews were called Monday night to the Studios and Suites 4 Less on Gum Road in the Western Branch section of the city.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — No one was hurt after a fire broke out at a Chesapeake hotel on Monday night.

The Chesapeake Fire Department said crews were called to the Studios and Suites 4 Less on Gum Road around 7:13 p.m., in the Western Branch section of the city.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the building. Everyone who was inside got out safely before the fire department arrived.

Fire officials said the fire began with a dryer in the laundry room, and it was quickly extinguished. The fire was marked as out at 7:51.