Super Chix bringing classed-up chicken to Chesapeake

It's the second Super Chix to come to Hampton Roads, after a location opened in Williamsburg earlier this year.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A new dining destination is coming to Chesapeake for lovers of fried chicken.

A grand opening is being held on Sept. 30 for Super Chix Chicken & Custard in the city's Greenbrier area. Located in the shopping center at 605 Volvo Parkway, the first 100 guests on Saturday will receive a free chicken sandwich when doors open at 11 a.m. Free food or prizes will also be given away during the grand opening festivities.

While Saturday marks the grand opening, the restaurant officially opened to the public this past Monday, and the Hampton Roads Chamber will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday at 10 a.m. with Chesapeake Mayor Rick West.

Super Chix describes its food as:

Known for creating an exceptional counter-casual dining experience, Super Chix brings together superior fresh ingredients, first-class preparation methods and recipes in a fun and welcoming dining environment. In addition to its never-frozen crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, juicy chicken tenders and seasoned hand-cut fries, Super Chix also specializes in fresh salads and in-store churned, hand-dipped premium frozen custard.