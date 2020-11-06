x
Barricade situation in Chesapeake ends peacefully

The 500 block of Mount Pleasant Road near Gile Drive was closed while authorities worked to negotiate with a barricaded subject. The person came out peacefully.
Credit: Evan Watson (13News Now)
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A barricade situation ended peacefully after negotiators worked to deescalate it with a barricaded subject in Chesapeake.

Police officials said the subject came out peacefully.

The SWAT team and emergency teams were sent to the 500 block of Mount Pleasant Road on Tuesday after learning that someone barricaded themselves inside a building.

That block near Gile Drive is closed to traffic.

Authorities are urging people to avoid the area as the situation continues.

No other details have been released at this time.