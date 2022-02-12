Ribbon cutting for TEEM Textured Cakes bakery in Chesapeake

The owner, Tyisha Wiggins, has spent nearly 10 years creating custom-designed cakes out of her home.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake bakery is celebrating a new beginning.

TEEM Textured Cakes hosted its official grand opening ceremony on Friday.

The owner, Tyisha Wiggins, has spent nearly 10 years creating custom-designed cakes out of her home. She started getting more business and decided it was time to open a storefront.

Even Chesapeake Mayor Rick West stopped by to celebrate on Friday!

A public celebration is happening on Saturday at noon. You can enjoy free samples, photos with "the Grinch" and a free gift for the first 100 guests.

TEEM Textured Cakes is found next to the locks in Great Bridge. Its address is 200 N. Battlefield Boulevard, Unit 8, Chesapeake, Virginia 23320.