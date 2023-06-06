No one hurt in fire at TFC Recycling in Chesapeake, officials say

A spokesperson for TFC Recycling said the fire was the result of contamination within a recycling stream.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a fire at TFC Recycling Tuesday afternoon that is believed to be accidental. No one was hurt.

Firefighters responded to the facility, which is located on Diamond Hill Road, around 12:30 p.m. Employees had called 911 to report heavy smoke coming from Building 3, where commercial recycling materials are handled.

The building was evacuated and all employees were accounted for.

Minutes later, the firefighters and arrived and entered the building with hose lines. The fire was contained to the affected equipment and deemed under control around 1:20 p.m.

A spokesperson for TFC Recycling said the fire was the result of contamination within the recycling stream, ignited by a combination of combustible materials.