TFC Recycling working to address pick-up delays in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Recycling problems are bringing on lots of frustrations for many residents across across Hampton Roads, Michael Benedetto, the president of TFC Recycling, said.

He said that multiple cities his company serves are seeing pick-up delays, but that the city of Chesapeake is seeing the biggest impact.

"In Chesapeake, we typically run about 10 routes a day with 10 drivers and we’re less than that,” Benedetto said.

As blue recycling bins sit by curbs across Hampton Roads, Benedetto said crews are working hard to combat the nationwide driver shortage.

He said many Chesapeake drivers are leaving the job ahead of the city’s recycling program expiring. It's set to end later this month.

“Despite our efforts, to the contrary, in trying to retain them through the end of the contract, [some] have left us to seek employment elsewhere knowing that they may not have a position with the company after July 1st,” he said.

Though, the lack of drivers isn’t the only issue. Benedetto said supply chain shortages are delaying the arrival of new vehicles and parts to maintain equipment.

“We’ve tried to secure additional rental vehicles and reached out to every company we know of nationwide and they have given us rental vehicles to the point of they don’t have rental vehicles anymore,” he said.

Still, the company remains behind schedule in emptying blue bins. Benedetto said they won’t leave any bins full when the city program ends.

“We are willing to perform on this contract even if it means extending into July,” he said.

Although he has no timeline on when things could get back to normal, he’s hopeful his team can better serve Hampton Roads in the coming months.

"Those drivers that are in Chesapeake will be allocated to other cities," Benedetto said.