The Chesapeake Sheriff Department's 'Elite Unit' hit the water with help from an adaptive watersport company

The Elite Unit is a program specifically designed for people with intellectual disabilities.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Members of the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Department’s Elite Unit enjoyed a fun day out on the water with some help from Virginia Beach Adaptive Watersports.

Major David Rosado of the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office said it’s about crafting a unique experience for people with intellectual disabilities.

“This is the fourth year that we’ve done this," Rosado said. "It’s called Splash at the Lake.”

The event was held at Chesapeake's Oak Grove Lake Park.

Elite Unit member Kaitlin Dykes is a fan of waterskiing.

“I loved it! I had an amazing time, and I waved my hands in the air and just had a blast!” Dykes said. “I like the thrill, and I also like to meet people with Virginia Beach Adaptive Water.”

Rosado said their Elite Unit plays a big role in the department’s day-to-day activities.

The Unit gives people with intellectual disabilities an opportunity to experience the various duties of a law enforcement officer. He said they graduate from a modified sheriff’s academy.

“They graduate, they get uniforms, and they’re certified as Elite Unit deputies with us," Rosado said. "They go out into the community and they share their experience and educate people on who they are and why they do that.”

Virginia Beach Adaptive Watersports teamed up with the Sheriff’s Office to provide specially designed equipment so members of the Elite Unit could enjoy the water safely.

Rosado said it’s a way for Sheriff’s Department leaders to give back and connect with the Elite Unit.

“It’s an opportunity that they would not have to go out on the water," Rosado said.