CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — Three people are in custody following an overnight police chase in Chesapeake.

It started shortly before 12:30 a.m., when police tried to stop a vehicle that did not have license plates that were on file with the DMV at the intersection of Providence and Sparrow Road.

The car didn't stop and eventually crossed into Norfolk. The chase came to an end about 30 minutes later on Dayton Court.

All three people inside the vehicle were taken into custody without further incident. Criminal charges are pending.

