CHESAPEAKE, Va., (WVEC) — Three people were displaced when their Deep Creek home was damaged by a fire Sunday morning, Chesapeake Fire Department Capt. Christopher Mackiewicz said.

Firefighters were called to a fire around 4:33 a.m. in the 2400 block of Youngman Road.

Crews found fire and smoke emanating from a two-story home when they arrived.

The fire was contained to one room, but there was smoke damage throughout the house, Mackiewicz said.

He said the fire was brought under control at 4:58 a.m.

The cause is currently under investigation.

There were no injuries, and the displaced occupants have made area lodging arrangements.

