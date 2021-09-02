One firefighter hurt, three residents displaced following house fire in Greenbrier area of Chesapeake

The three adults who lived in the home were not there when it caught on fire. A firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A firefighter was taken to the emergency room Tuesday afternoon after responding to a house fire in the Greenbrier area.

The Chesapeake Fire Department said a call came in on Tuesday, Feb. 9 around 12:48 p.m. about a house fire in the 600 block of Shadow Brooke Drive.

When firefighters arrived they found a two-story house with smoke coming from the front door and second-floor windows. They said the residents of the home were not there at that time.

The fire was under control by 1:10 p.m., and the three adults who lived in the home were relocated.

There was one firefighter who got hurt while battling the fire. He was taken to the hospital and has minor injuries.