CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police said three people were hurt Monday afternoon after a fight led to a stabbing outside the courts building in Chesapeake.

Officer Leo Kosinski with the Chesapeake Police Department said it happened around 12:15 p.m. Two groups got into an argument in front of the courthouse, located at 307 Albemarle Drive.

During the fight, a man stabbed another man. Two people who tried to break up the fight also were hurt.

Medics took the man who was stabbed to the hospital. Kosinski said the man should survive. Medics treated the other injured people at the scene.

Officers took the man accused of the stabbing into custody. Kosinski said that man was in the process of being charged.