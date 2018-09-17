CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — Download the 13News Now app.

According to officials, two school busses were involved in an accident at Carver Intermediate School at 2601 Broad Street.

Police determined that one bus sideswiped another causing minor damages to both busses.

Three students suffered minor injuries, but no one was transported to the hospital.

The call came in just after 3:00 p.m.

No further information is available at this time.

