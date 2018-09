CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — Download the 13News Now app.

According to officials, two school busses have hit each other at Carver Intermediate School at 2601 Broad Street.

Three students are complaining of minor injuries.

The call came in just after 3:00 p.m.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC