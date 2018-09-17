CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — Authorities say three students were injured after two school buses collided with each other Monday afternoon in Chesapeake.

We're told this happened at the 2600 block of Broad Street. Officers were dispatched to that location before 3:15 p.m. to respond to a school bus crash with injuries.

Investigators learned that one bus sideswiped another, which resulted in minor damage to both vehicles. Children were on board both buses.

The three injured children suffered minor injuries, but thankfully, no student had to be taken to the hospital.

No other details have been released at this time, including if charges are pending for either bus driver.

There's also no word on which schools each bus was affiliated with.

