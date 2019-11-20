CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A three-vehicle crash on the Gilmerton Bridge sent four people to the hospital overnight.

Chesapeake police responded around 10:43 p.m. Tuesday to a serious vehicle crash on Military Highway east of the Gilmerton Bridge.

Police said a Green Chevy Silverado traveling westbound from Greenbrier toward Deep Creek east of the Gilmerton Bridge rear-ended a gray Honda Civic.

The Civic went off the road and crashed into some trees. The Silverado then crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a white Chevy Tahoe.

The collision caused significant damage, police said.

Four people were injured. Police said some of the victims had injuries considered life-threatening. All four were taken to hospital.

All lanes are now reopened on South Military Highway at the Gilmerton Bridge.

It's unknown if drugs or alcohol was a factor, police said.