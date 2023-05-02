It's tiara time: Princess Ball will return to Chesapeake

There will be a room to dance the day away, a storybook hour with real princesses, different photo booths, a buffet and more!

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — It's time to dust off those tiaras and bring out those pretty gowns: the Princess Ball is returning to Chesapeake!

On February 5 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., or noon if you choose royal admission, dads and their daughters can spend the day exploring the Chesapeake Conference Center, which will magically transform into a castle with different themed areas and activities.

Tickets are still on sale, both royal and general admission tiers. If you choose royal access, you receive special perks like an exclusive princess singalong lunch and a special portrait with your accompanying Prince Charming.