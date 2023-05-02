x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Chesapeake

It's tiara time: Princess Ball will return to Chesapeake

There will be a room to dance the day away, a storybook hour with real princesses, different photo booths, a buffet and more!
Credit: Chesapeake Conference Center
Chesapeake Princess Ball

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — It's time to dust off those tiaras and bring out those pretty gowns: the Princess Ball is returning to Chesapeake!

On February 5 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., or noon if you choose royal admission, dads and their daughters can spend the day exploring the Chesapeake Conference Center, which will magically transform into a castle with different themed areas and activities. 

There will be a room to dance the day away in your finest glass slippers, a storybook hour with real princesses, different photo booths, a buffet and more! 

Tickets are still on sale, both royal and general admission tiers. If you choose royal access, you receive special perks like an exclusive princess singalong lunch and a special portrait with your accompanying Prince Charming. 

To purchase a ticket, click here.

To learn more about the Princess Ball, click here.

Our very own 13News Now Meteorologist Melissa Terrazas will be this event's emcee.

Related Articles

 

More Videos

In Other News

New details on Chesapeake death investigation where 18-year-old was found dead in car

Before You Leave, Check This Out