Tires slashed on about 80 cars at apartments in Greenbrier area of Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police said they are trying to find the person or people responsible for vandalizing several dozen cars at an apartment complex in Greenbrier.
We touched base with the Chesapeake Police Department after someone sent us a Facebook message to let us know about the situation.
Master Police Officer Leo Kosinski said the tires were slashed on about 80 cars at The Amber at Greenbrier. The complex is located off Volvo Parkway at Eden Way South.
Kosinski said the damage was done in the overnight hours of Nov. 22.
As of Wednesday (Nov. 24), officers had no description of the person or people who vandalized the car.
Anyone with information about the incident can call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠, Submit a tip on line at P3TIPS.COM, or on their smart phone on the P3TIPS APP. Callers never have to give their names or testify in court. If a caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs, or the recovery of stolen property, the caller could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.