Tires slashed on about 80 cars at apartments in Greenbrier area of Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police said they are trying to find the person or people responsible for vandalizing several dozen cars at an apartment complex in Greenbrier.

We touched base with the Chesapeake Police Department after someone sent us a Facebook message to let us know about the situation.

Master Police Officer Leo Kosinski said the tires were slashed on about 80 cars at The Amber at Greenbrier. The complex is located off Volvo Parkway at Eden Way South.

Kosinski said the damage was done in the overnight hours of Nov. 22.

As of Wednesday (Nov. 24), officers had no description of the person or people who vandalized the car.