CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — Due to evacuation orders in Virginia and North Carolina, the City of Chesapeake announced it is suspending tolls in both directions on the Chesapeake Expressway (Route 168), effective 7 a.m. Tuesday, September 11.

The expressway connects Chesapeake with North Carolina.

FIND YOUR EVACUATION ZONE HERE

The City also reminds residents that no changes have been made to trash/recycling and that anyone evacuating should NOT leave the cans at the curb, but keep them in a secure location before leaving.

As of Tuesday morning, Chesapeake city offices and courts are open.

Residents should call 757-382-2489 if they have any questions.

SEE ALSO: 13News Now Hurricane Center

© 2018 WVEC