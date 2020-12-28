Tractor-trailer flips on its side on N. Battlefield Blvd in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The driver of a tractor-trailer is charged after failing to maintain control of the truck.
Chesapeake Police responded around 12:28 p.m. Monday to the intersection of N. Battlefield Blvd and Interstate 64.
Officers found the tractor-trailer on its side. The truck was traveling westbound on I-64 when it took the exit ramp to get on to N. Battlefield Blvd and then flipped on its side.
Police said speed appears to be a factor. The driver is charged with failing to maintain control of the vehicle.
The incident is still under investigation.