Tractor-trailer gas truck crashes, leaks fuel highway in Chesapeake

South Route 17 is closed between Douglas Road and Cornland Road.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A gas truck began leaking fuel on the road after it crashed on Monday afternoon.

It was around 1:08 p.m. when Chesapeake police responded to a tractor-trailer gas truck that crashed on South Route 17 at mile marker 6.

The gas truck was traveling southbound when it lost control and crashed on the right side of the highway, police said. The driver was hurt and taken to a hospital.