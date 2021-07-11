x
Chesapeake

Tractor-trailer, truck crash killing one person on W. Military Hwy in Chesapeake

The driver of a pickup truck died after crashing into the side of a tractor-trailer over the weekend, Chesapeake Police said.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One person died after a crash between a truck and a tractor-trailer over the weekend. 

Chesapeake Police responded to the collision at the intersection of W. Military Highway and Snowden Street in Chesapeake around 7 p.m. Saturday.  A police spokesperson said a tractor-trailer was crossing W. Military Highway from Snowden Street when a pickup truck ran into the side of it.

Police said the driver of the pickup truck, identified as 78-year-old Pyong Lee of Chesapeake, died at the scene.

The collision shut down all southbound lanes just before exit 13-B, and W. Military Highway for hours, but it has since reopened to all traffic.

The accident remains under investigation.

