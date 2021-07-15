Two adults, child displaced after Chesapeake house fire

The only person who was home during the fire escaped through a second-floor window. Firefighters rescued a dog from the house.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A house fire in the Greenbrier area of Chesapeake lefts two adults and one child displaced Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the city said people first called about the fire around 3:30 p.m. Teams rushed to the 1100 block of Plantation Lakes Circle to put it out.

The spokesperson said firefighters got to the house in five minutes, and the fire was put out at 3:55 p.m.

The only person home during the fire had escaped through a second-floor window before rescue teams got there.

Firefighters did rescue a dog from the house, and it's expected to be OK.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames before they spread from the first floor to the second, but a spokesperson said the house was still damaged enough to be temporarily unlivable.