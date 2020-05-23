Two adults displaced after heavy fire tears through Chesapeake home

Thankfully, the homeowners were able to escape the fire with their two dogs. Neighbors are helping them.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Investigators are working to piece together what sparked a fire that consumed a home and left two adults displaced.

Chesapeake firefighters, alongside units from Virginia Beach, were called to a home in the 1600 block of Smoky Mountain Court a little before 9:30 p.m. Friday.

It was there they found heavy smoke and flames rising from a home.

It took crews a little more than half an hour to contain the blaze, but they were able to fully put out the fire by 10:04 p.m.

Everyone inside the home was able to safely escape, including two dogs, and no one was hurt. Neighbors are helping the homeowners find a place to stay.