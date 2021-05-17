Two adults, dog displaced after home damaged by fire in Chesapeake

Chesapeake firefighters were dispatched to the 300 block of Wimbledon Chase.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A family's home was damaged by a fire overnight.

Chesapeake firefighters were dispatched to the 300 block of Wimbledon Chase at 12:12 a.m. Monday for a condo fire. That's in the Greenbrier West section of the city.

Arriving six minutes later, Chesapeake Engine 4 found heavy smoke coming from inside the home.

The residents had evacuated safely. The fire was isolated to one condo and marked under control at 12:18 a.m.

No one was injured.

Two adults and a dog were displaced. Red Cross was not needed.