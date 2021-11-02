Two adults, four children displaced after Chesapeake fire in Deep Creek

Nobody was hurt in the fire - a child was the first to notice it, and the family escaped in time. The Red Cross is working to help them find a place to stay.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Thursday morning, a fire displaced two adults and four children from their home in the Deep Creek area of Chesapeake.

A release from the Chesapeake Fire Department said a child first noticed the fire, and let his or her family members know.

Calls for help first came in around 10:19 a.m., and fire teams got to the scene in the 2000 block of Woodshire Circle about five minutes later.

The department found the mobile home "heavily engulfed in flames."

Nobody was hurt in the fire. It was declared under control at 10:44 a.m.