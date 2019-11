CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Two people are out of their home following a fire in Chesapeake on Thursday.

The Chesapeake Fire Department said the fire happened in the 700 block of Harway Avenue.

An elderly mother and her son were displaced by the fire. The Red Cross is assisting them.

Investigators said the fire started in a bedroom and was accidental in nature.

