CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Four adults and a child are displaced after a fire caused significant damage to their home in the Jolliff section of Chesapeake.

Chesapeake firefighters were called to the scene in the 4000 block of Charlton Court around 8:15 a.m. on Monday. The residents were home at the time of the fire, but they were able to escape to safety before firefighters arrived.

The fire, which was in the home's attic, claimed the lives of the family's two dogs.

The residents have made lodging arrangements locally with family, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

No further information has been released at this time.