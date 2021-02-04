Two people found dead inside Chesapeake home

Officers were called to the 900 block of Laurel Avenue by a family member, to check on a person "who had obvious signs of injury."

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a Chesapeake home, police said.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the 900 block of Laurel Avenue by a family member, to check on a person "who had obvious signs of injury."

Investigators entered the home, where they found two people dead.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages but at this time, it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

The identities of the deceased will be released after complete notification of next-of-kin.