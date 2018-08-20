CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Fire investigators are working to learn what sparked a fire at a home on Wickwood Drive early Monday morning that displaced two people.

We're told firefighters were called to the 500 block of Wickwood Drive in the Great Bridge area shortly after 5 a.m.

They arrived eight minutes later where they found smoke and flames coming from the roof.

Flames traveled through the attic spaces and crews responded with an aggressive attack.

No one was injured and even though severe weather was reported in the area, investigators have not yet worked out a cause.

No other details have been released at this time.

