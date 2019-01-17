CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Fire Department is on scene of a house fire where two people were pulled from the home Thursday morning, a fire PIO said.

Fire crews arrived around 5:50 a.m. in the 1000 block of Baugher Avenue.

Fire officials said in a tweet that heavy smoke could be seen on arrival.

Both people are being treated by Chesapeake EMS. Their condition is unknown.

