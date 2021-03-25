Two women, boy face charges after fleeing from stolen car, assaulting Virginia State Police trooper in Chesapeake

There were two women in the driver and passenger seat, and three juveniles—a 17-year-old boy and two 10-year-old girls—in the backseat. The car had fake plates.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Two women are facing numerous charges after Virginia State Police found they were driving a stolen vehicle. Three juveniles were also inside the vehicle.

It was around 5 p.m. Wednesday when a trooper saw a 2013 Ford Fusion driving recklessly on Interstate 64 east of the High Rise Bridge.

The car almost hit another vehicle, according to spokesperson Sgt. Michelle Anaya.

When the trooper pulled over the Fusion at a traffic stop, that’s when it was discovered the car had fake plates and was stolen out of Pennsylvania.

The driver and passenger would not cooperate with the trooper and refused to leave the car. They also gave false identification cards.

The two women decided to run away from the car to a nearby ditch. The trooper ran after them and that’s when the boy tried to interfere with the arrest of the two women and put his hands on the trooper.

During her attempt to run away, the driver injured herself on a metal barrier. She was taken to the hospital and treated.

The driver and passenger were arrested and identified as Zaakirah Rasheeda Sherwood Brown, 21, and Treasu'r Artina Lee, 22. VSP said Brown was wanted out of Norfolk.

The 17-year-old boy was charged with obstruction and released to a family member. The two girls were also released to family members.

Brown had the following outstanding warrants:

conspiracy, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

robbery

abduction by force

use of a firearm in the commission of a felony 2nd offense

assault on a law enforcement officer

conspiracy to assault on a law enforcement officer

Brown was also charged by state police with:

assault on a law enforcement officer

false identification to a law enforcement officer

forgery

obstruction

assault on a law enforcement officer (trooper who assisted)

possession of stolen goods

fictitious display of registration

operating a vehicle without a license

reckless driving.