Underwater wastewater pipe damaged by tugboat anchor near Great Bridge Lock in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — An underwater pipe near the Great Bridge Lock in Chesapeake that carries wastewater was reportedly damaged Friday evening by the anchor being used by a tugboat that was in the vicinity.



According to a spokesperson for Hampton Roads Sanitation District (HRSD), they were notified about the break, referred to as a "compromise," to the 20-inch cast iron force main Friday evening. The spokesperson said their crews "immediately located and isolated the section of pipe under the canal and successfully diverted wastewater flows to stop the leak."



No interruption to any sewer services were reported as a result of the break in the pipe, and there were no disruptions to either vehicular or marine traffic.



The spokesperson said crews from HRSD are currently evaluating the damage to the pipe in order to make whatever repairs are needed. They said their Water Quality personnel would be working with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality to monitor the waterway and ensure that any material that may have leaked from the pipe causes as little impact to the environment as possible.



They recommend as a precaution that residents should avoid direct contact with the water in that area of the canal. they suggest visiting the website of the Virginia Department of Health for additional information related to any potential shellfish closures and water safety.