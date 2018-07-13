CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- People on social media have reported issues after filling up at a local gas station.

At Sam's Club in Western Branch, located in the 2400 block of Chesapeake Square Ring, diesel fuel was put into a regular-grade gas tank at the terminal that supplies the gas station. According to a spokeswoman for Sam's Club, the company was aware of this issue Friday morning.

As of Friday evening, signs were taped over the 87 octane option saying it was unavailable, customers could still purchase 93 octane gas for $2.56.

A Sam's Club spokeperson confirms they've also had diesel fuel show up in cars which bought regular gas at a Virginia Beach location.

David Jackson, a manager at the Norfolk Costco, confirms that store has experienced the same problem.

Right now, the Western Branch location is in the process of purging and cleaning its tank. They are working to have their pumps back to normal soon.

According to Autobytel, the worst thing car owners can do with diesel in their gas tanks is to keep driving. If anyone believes their car has unexpectedly been running on diesel it's recommended to call a mechanic right away.

The spokeswoman from Sam's Club said anyone who pumped diesel into a car that should have had regular gasoline, and experienced a problem, should contact the individual store from which they bought the fuel: Chesapeake 757-465-0082, Virginia Beach 757-631-9791.

Anyone who purchased bad fuel at Costco in Norfolk should contact the store directly at 757-459-4471.

© 2018 WVEC